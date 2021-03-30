UrduPoint.com
Marriage Functions Banned In 15 Districts Of KP

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Marriage functions banned in 15 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed ban on indoor and outdoor marriage functions in fifteen districts including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Dir Lower, Kohat, Nowshera, Swat, Dir Upper, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Khyber, Malakand and Bajaur from March 31.

The decision to this effect was taken in meeting of Provincial Task Force for COVID-19 Prevention after witnessing serge in coronavirus cases and deliberating over decision of NCOC.

The ban may further be extended if coronavirus cases increases by more than eight percent and the violators would be dealt strictly,said a statement issued by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here on Tuesday.

