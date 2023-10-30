Marriage grant paid to 8 applicants

Marriage grant of Rs.1.8 million was paid to 8 applicants on the order of Mohtasib Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Marriage grant of Rs.1.8 million was paid to 8 applicants on the order of Mohtasib Punjab.

A spokesman of district administration said here on Monday that 8 people had filed their complaints before the Punjab Ombudsman, contending that they were not paid marriage grant despite their repeated requests.

After hearing the complaints, Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to Punjab Workers’ Welfare Fund for immediately payment of marriage grant to the applicants.

Therefore, Advisor Ombudsman Office Faisalabad Ashiq Hussain Aulakh distributed cheques of marriage grant worth Rs.1.8 million among 8 applicants in a formal ceremony.

Among the beneficiaries included Muhammad Zahid Shah, Munir Hussain, Abdus Sattar, Umar Daraz Khan, Nazar Muhammad, Mirza Azeem Baig, Muhammad Yaseen and Munir Masih, spokesman added.