Marriage Grant Released To Complainant Following Intervention Of Federal Ombudsman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ehtisham-ul-Haq, a resident of Abbottabad on Friday successfully received a long-pending marriage grant from the Federal Benevolent Fund in Islamabad through the efforts of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi..

The delay in disbursement led Ehtisham-ul-Haq to lodge a formal complaint with the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad.

Following this, swift action was taken by the office, with notices being issued to the responsible officials. After thorough investigation, the Federal Ombudsman ruled in favor of the complainant, leading to the immediate release of Rs. 50,000 under the marriage grant.

Ehtisham-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and the Regional Ombudsman Office Advisor-in-Charge Rasheed Ahmed for their timely intervention and resolution of his case.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed Ahmed reiterated that the Federal Ombudsman office, established in 1983 under a Presidential Ordinance, is committed to addressing public grievances and tackling administrative inefficiencies in both federal and provincial departments.

He highlighted the institution’s role in ensuring swift and free resolution of complaints, urging citizens to take advantage of the services offered by the Ombudsman’s office to address their concerns efficiently.

