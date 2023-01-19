Marriage grants cheques distributed among police personnel

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Younus Chandio, Marriage Grant cheques were distributed among police personnel of the range

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Younus Chandio, Marriage Grant cheques were distributed among police personnel of the range.

The cheques amounting Rs. 3.

25 million were distributed by DSP (ADIG) of the range, Abdul Qadir Samo among 50 personnel of all three districts. Out of this Rs 1.1 million was given to 17 personnel of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs. 1.15 million to personnel of District Sanghar and Rs. 1 million to 15 police personnel of Naushehro Feroze District. Accountant of Shaheed Benazirabad Range Imran Ali Lakho was also present on the occasion.