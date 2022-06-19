Marriage hall fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a marriage hall owner for violating one dish act.

A spokesperson for the district administration said on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan along with a visited weddinghalls of Sargodha city and found a marriage hall at Lahore road in violatingone dish restriction and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner.