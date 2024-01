SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A marriage hall was fined over violation of one-dish law, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various marriage halls and imposed 50,000 fine on Taj Mahal Marriage Hall over the law violation. She also imposed Rs 30,000 fine on two fertiliser godown owners for illegally stocking the commodity.