Marriage hall fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A marriage hall was fined over violation of one-dish policy, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, in connection with ongoing action against one-dish policy violators in the district, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various marriage halls and imposed 50,000 fine on White Rose marriage hall, located in Shahpur city over the law violation.