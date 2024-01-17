Marriage Hall Fined
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A marriage hall was fined over violation of one-dish policy, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, in connection with ongoing action against one-dish policy violators in the district, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various marriage halls and imposed 50,000 fine on White Rose marriage hall, located in Shahpur city over the law violation.
