Open Menu

Marriage Hall Fined

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Marriage hall fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A marriage hall was fined over violation of one-dish policy, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, in connection with ongoing action against one-dish policy violators in the district, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various marriage halls and imposed 50,000 fine on White Rose marriage hall, located in Shahpur city over the law violation.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Shahpur

Recent Stories

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

2 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

2 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

3 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

3 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

16 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

16 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan