Marriage hall imposed Rs 200,000 fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A food safety team imposed Rs. 200,000 fine on a marriage hall at canal road on Thursday night.

According to official sources, a team supervised by Deputy Director Operations Dr Muhammad Qasim held an inspection of a marriage hall on canal road.

The team found insects in the kitchen, use of prohibited ingredients in food preparation, expired items, reuse of leftover food, poor food storage, etc.

Later, the team also checked various branches of a famous food chain and served notice on them.