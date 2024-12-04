Open Menu

Marriage Hall, Marquee Owners Directed To Strictly Implement One-dish Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Marriage hall, marquee owners directed to strictly implement one-dish policy

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood has directed the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of one-dish policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood has directed the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of one-dish policy.

During a meeting with owners and managers of marriage halls and marquees in Police Lines Complex here on Wednesday, he discussed government policies in details and provided guidelines for implementation of one-dish and marriage act.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the SOPs and regulations issued by the government and urged the marriage hall owners to promote one-dish policy and ensure compliance with the rules to avoid violations.

He also stressed the need to educate participants of the wedding ceremonies about harmful impacts of jubilant firing and government instructions and SPOs relating to this violation so that the trend of celebratory gunfire could be curbed down.

He also underlined the importance of adhering to event timings and refraining from any form of lawbreaking.

He reiterated the police's commitment to maintaining law and order in Faisalabad and said that safety and security of the citizens would not be compromised under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Police Law And Order Marriage Event From Government

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

2 minutes ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

7 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

7 minutes ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

12 minutes ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

12 minutes ago
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

12 minutes ago
 Youth killed over old rivalry

Youth killed over old rivalry

12 minutes ago
 FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, le ..

FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats

26 minutes ago
 British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal w ..

British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..

26 minutes ago
 PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pak ..

PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters

26 minutes ago
 Government determined to safeguard lives, properti ..

Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan