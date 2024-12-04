Marriage Hall, Marquee Owners Directed To Strictly Implement One-dish Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM
SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood has directed the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of one-dish policy
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood has directed the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of one-dish policy.
During a meeting with owners and managers of marriage halls and marquees in Police Lines Complex here on Wednesday, he discussed government policies in details and provided guidelines for implementation of one-dish and marriage act.
He emphasized the importance of adhering to the SOPs and regulations issued by the government and urged the marriage hall owners to promote one-dish policy and ensure compliance with the rules to avoid violations.
He also stressed the need to educate participants of the wedding ceremonies about harmful impacts of jubilant firing and government instructions and SPOs relating to this violation so that the trend of celebratory gunfire could be curbed down.
He also underlined the importance of adhering to event timings and refraining from any form of lawbreaking.
He reiterated the police's commitment to maintaining law and order in Faisalabad and said that safety and security of the citizens would not be compromised under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Youth killed over old rivalry
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani7 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentless suppression of Ka ..7 minutes ago
-
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik12 minutes ago
-
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter12 minutes ago
-
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed12 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old rivalry12 minutes ago
-
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families26 minutes ago
-
11 injured in roof collapse30 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera30 minutes ago
-
Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence30 minutes ago
-
Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh46 minutes ago