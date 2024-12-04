Marriage hall, marquee owners directed to strictly implement one-dish policy

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood has directed the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of one-dish policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood has directed the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of one-dish policy.

During a meeting with owners and managers of marriage halls and marquees in Police Lines Complex here on Wednesday, he discussed government policies in details and provided guidelines for implementation of one-dish and marriage act.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the SOPs and regulations issued by the government and urged the marriage hall owners to promote one-dish policy and ensure compliance with the rules to avoid violations.

He also stressed the need to educate participants of the wedding ceremonies about harmful impacts of jubilant firing and government instructions and SPOs relating to this violation so that the trend of celebratory gunfire could be curbed down.

He also underlined the importance of adhering to event timings and refraining from any form of lawbreaking.

He reiterated the police's commitment to maintaining law and order in Faisalabad and said that safety and security of the citizens would not be compromised under any circumstances.