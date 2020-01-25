Marriage hall owner booked in Sialkot

Police have registered a case against the owner of a local marriage hall for violating one dish act at Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have registered a case against the owner of a local marriage hall for violating one dish act at Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil on Saturday.

The case was registered on the report of Assistant Commissioner Pasrur.