Marriage Hall Owner Booked In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:45 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have registered a case against the owner of a local marriage hall for violating one dish act at Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil on Saturday.
The case was registered on the report of Assistant Commissioner Pasrur.