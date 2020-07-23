Marriage Hall owners protest at Islamabad D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The owners of marriage halls and marquees staged protest at D-Chowk on Thursday demanding the reopening of their businesses across the country.

All Pakistan Marriage Hall Association gave this call of protest and demanded the government for reopening of their businesses under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety precautions.

Heavy contingents of Islamabad police were present there while officials of district administration and Islamabad MNA Ali Nawaz Awan negotiated with the protestors.

Till filing of this report, the protest was underway and district officials were hopeful for a breakthrough and peaceful end of protest.