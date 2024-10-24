Open Menu

Marriage Hall Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Marriage hall sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Municipal Corporation sealed a marriage hall over violating the building rules

on Thursday.

According to official sources, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch with her team

checked Noor Mehal marriage hall and found that its building was being constructed without

approval of the MC.

To which, the chief officer sealed the marriage hall and registered a case against the owner.

A crackdown had been launched against the construction without the building plan by

the Municipal Corporation.

