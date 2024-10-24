Marriage Hall Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Municipal Corporation sealed a marriage hall over violating the building rules
on Thursday.
According to official sources, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch with her team
checked Noor Mehal marriage hall and found that its building was being constructed without
approval of the MC.
To which, the chief officer sealed the marriage hall and registered a case against the owner.
A crackdown had been launched against the construction without the building plan by
the Municipal Corporation.
