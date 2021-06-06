UrduPoint.com
Marriage Hall Sealed, 2 Held Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has sealed a marriage hall and arrested two persons on the charges of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that AC (City) along with police checked Zamzam Marriage Hall at Jhang Road and found arrangements of a marriage function inside the hall premises by ignoring use of facemasks and social distance by the participants.

The AC sealed the marriage hall and arrested two persons who organized the function.

These accused were handed over to the police and further action was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

