Marriage hall sealed for rules' violation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The district management of Bahawalpur has sealed a marriage hall and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for violation of rules.

According to a press release issued here, on the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur has constituted teams comprising assistant commissioners and magistrates to conduct raids

at marriage halls to check the implementation of rules and directions.

The teams of assistant commissioners and magistrates inspected 65 marriage halls and sealed one of them besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 against the marriage hall’s management for violation of rules.

It is mentioned here that the district management of Bahawalpur through its orders had made the management of the marriage halls bound to serve only one dish instead of several dishes besides closing the hall by 10 pm.