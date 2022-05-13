UrduPoint.com

Marriage Hall Sealed In Sanawan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Marriage hall sealed in Sanawan

District Administration on Friday launched a crackdown against those marriage halls violating marriage act 201

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :District Administration on Friday launched a crackdown against those marriage halls violating marriage act 2016.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Kot Aduu Amir Mehmood along with a raiding team raided at Sanawan Marriage Hall in Sanawan and found it involved in violating marriage hall act and sealed it after arresting its owner Muhammad Aslam and registered a case against him as well under marriage hall act 2016.

The AC said on that occasion that government would never allow anyone to break the law.

Related Topics

Marriage 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

41 seconds ago
 Gazprom Supplies 61.97Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for ..

Gazprom Supplies 61.97Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Via Ukraine to Sudzha ..

43 seconds ago
 PNCA arranges puppet show

PNCA arranges puppet show

44 seconds ago
 World migratory birds day to be marked tomorrow

World migratory birds day to be marked tomorrow

46 seconds ago
 Taliban Envoy in Russia Says Security Threats to T ..

Taliban Envoy in Russia Says Security Threats to TAPI Gas Pipeline Removed

25 minutes ago
 Cannes unfurls blood-red carpet for gory films

Cannes unfurls blood-red carpet for gory films

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.