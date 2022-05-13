Marriage hall sealed in Sanawan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :District Administration on Friday launched a crackdown against those marriage halls violating marriage act 2016.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Kot Aduu Amir Mehmood along with a raiding team raided at Sanawan Marriage Hall in Sanawan and found it involved in violating marriage hall act and sealed it after arresting its owner Muhammad Aslam and registered a case against him as well under marriage hall act 2016.

The AC said on that occasion that government would never allow anyone to break the law.