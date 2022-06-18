UrduPoint.com

Marriage Hall Sealed In Tarnol Over One-dish Policy Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Marriage hall sealed in Tarnol over one-dish policy violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed one marriage hall in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station and registered a case against its owner over violation of the one-dish policy.

Magistrate Sadar Zone Mir Yamin took action on Friday night following Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon's directions to ensure compliance with the government's policy of not having wedding ceremonies after 10pm and implementation on one-dish policy.

Talking to APP, he said, by the government policy, marriage halls were bound to serve one-dish only at wedding ceremonies while halls should be closed by 10pm.

A crackdown against violation of the section 144 was underway, he said adding that those who would dare to violate the law would be arrested indiscriminately.

The people were requested to point out the violation if there was any in their respective areas, he added.

Meanwhile, ICT teams under the supervision of assistant commissioners and magistrates along with officials of Punjab food department visited various markets to check profiteering and food quality in the Federal capital.

Some 39 shops were checked in Nilore and Shehzad Town areas whereas 25 in Blue Area and violators were fined Rs 8,500.

