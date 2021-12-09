Marriage hall sealed, nine fined over marriage act violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The divisional administration has sealed a marriage hall and imposed fine on nine others over violations of marriage act during a crackdown launched against violators in last seven days across the region.

In line with special directives of provincial government, the divisional administration has speed up action against violators of marriage act. The officers of the regional administration launched a crackdown against violators and checked 294 marriage halls in the last seven days. The officers found six marriage halls involved in violations of one dish and three in time limit. The officers imposed fine of Rs 160,000 on the violator while sealed a marriage hall and registered FIR against two marriage hall owners.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmed warned marriage hall owners to avoid violating government instructions regarding marriage act otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He said that different teams have been formed to check marriage halls for strict monitoring of timing and one dish instructions.

The commissioner urged masses to follow instructions regarding marriage act as only one dish was allowed in the ceremony and added that marriage halls must be closed till 10:00 pm.