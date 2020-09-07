Marriage hall sealed over violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed a marriage hall over a violation of law here on Monday.

In a statement here, a spokesman for the district administration said the AC along with his team checked various marriage halls and a function in RB Marriage Hall on Narwala Road was underway.

He said marriage functions were prohibited in Faisalabad due to corona pandemic,therefore, the hall was sealed besides taking action against its owner.