Marriage Hall Sealed Over Violation Of Corona Virus SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

Marriage hall sealed over violation of Corona virus SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Rawalpindi launched crackdown and sealed a marriage hall on the violation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in wake of third wave of coronavirus here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari raided marriage hall and sealed while taking action on violation of Corona SOPs. it is mentioned here that the ceremony was being held at Golden Wings marriage hall.

On the other hand, the government has banned all events in marriage halls in view of the growing number of corona cases in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

