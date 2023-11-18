Marriage halls fined in city for violating rules

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) At least twelve marriage halls in Bahawalpur have been charged a fine of Rs 520,000 for violating the orders of the district management.

Following the directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, the district management of Bahawalpur has made the owners of the marriage halls bound to serve one dish at the marriage ceremonies instead of serving several dishes.

The management of the marriage halls was also asked to close the hall by 10 pm.

According to an official press release issued here, the relevant official inspected the marriage halls, and twelve of them were charged a fine of Rs 520,000 for violating the directions of the government authorities.