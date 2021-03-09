Marriage halls fined in wazirabad

Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad, Amir Mehmood imposed Rs. 1,50,000 fine on three marriage halls over violations of Marriage Function Act and one dish policy

According to official spokesman, Assistant Commissioner inspected 9 marriage halls and marquees and three were found to be violators of Marriage Function Act and one dish policy.

On the occasion, AC asserted that the order would be strictly implemented as per law.

