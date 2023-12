FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The district administration imposed Rs 16.7 million fine on 230 marriage halls from November 4 onward over violation of the the Marriage Act.

In addition, 80 marriage halls were sealed, 58 caterers were booked and 22 others were arrested on the spot.

According to official sources, 3,537 inspections were held by the district officers during the period.