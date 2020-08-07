UrduPoint.com
Marriage Halls, Gyms, Restaurants To Open After Issuance Of Notification: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday clarified that gyms, restaurants, marriage halls and parks would remain closed till the notification issued by the provincial government in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday clarified that gyms, restaurants, marriage halls and parks would remain closed till the notification issued by the provincial government in this regard.

He said the decision to open gyms, restaurants, marriage halls and parks would be made by the Task Force headed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, according to a news release.

"Marriage Halls, gyms, restaurants and parks are not yet permitted to open", said the Commissioner.

