Marriage halls, hotel owners directed to ensure one dish, timings

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Monday directed the marriage halls and hotel owners to ensure the implementation of one dish and timing in wedding functions.

He warned that action would be taken under Marriage Function Act against Marriage Halls, Marqees, Hotel owners and event managers.

Addressing the officials of wedding halls association, he said that according to the marriage functions act, only one dish would be allowed in wedding ceremonies with punctuality of timings, otherwise heavy fines would be imposed besides getting registered FIRs.

Monitoring and enforcement teams were being formed to implement one-dish and timings, he said and added that zone-shaped enforcement teams would be fully mobilized from November 6.

The Deputy Commissioner said that representatives of marriage halls association vowed that they would follow the rules of the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Mahim Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Maheen Fatima, AssistantCommissioner (AC) Pasrur Sufian Dilawar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal CorporationSialkot (MCS) Zabair Wattoo and authorities concerned.