Marriage halls, lawn association urges ration for waiters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Marriage Halls and Lawns Association president Jamal Arif Suharwardi Tuesday urged the district administration to grant ration for waiters who are associated with marriage halls and lawns.

Due to ban on marriages and other activities, these waiters are facing great hardship to earn bread for their families, he said and added that likewise other daily wage workers, the district administration should provide ration to these bread earners.

He termed the marriage halls and lawns a small industry adding that the being the tax payers, the government should announce relief package for the owners so that the persons who related with this industry could face no inconvenience during 32 days lockdown as a result of COVID-19.

The owners of marriage halls and lawns have closed their business in compliance to advice of the government and now it is responsibility of the government to facilitate them, he said and demanded that the district administration should pay the monthly rent of all such marriage halls which are hired on rent.