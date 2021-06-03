UrduPoint.com
Marriage Halls, Restaurant Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Thu 03rd June 2021

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abdul Khalique Thursday sealed Khan Marriage Hall, Apwa Ladies Club Marriage Hall and Gymkhana Restaurant on the charges of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) violation.

The action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

The Assistant Commissioner made surprise visits to different hotels, restaurants and marriage halls to check the SOPs as issued by the Sindh Government.

He warned that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated at any cost.

More Stories From Pakistan

