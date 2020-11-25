Marriage halls, restaurants fined for not adopting COVID-19 SOPs

The district administration imposed fine of Rs 45,000 on eight outlets over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 45,000 on eight outlets over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The district administration during its ongoing drive inspected 22 marriage halls and 36 restaurants and found violation at six restaurants and two marriage halls.

A fine of Rs 15000 was imposed on two marriage halls while six restaurants were fined Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq told media that strict action was being taken against the violators of COVID-19 SOPs.

He asked people to strictly follow SOPs related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce impact of COVID-19 spread as the government has allowed businesses to meet public need.