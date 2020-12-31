Marriage halls sealed in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) ::Four marriage halls were sealed for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus in Kot Radha Kishan on Thursday.

According to the police, Assistant Commissioner Raja Qasim Mehmood with Chief Officer Municipal Committee Rana Mohammad Sajid, Enforcement Inspector Haji Muhammad Ansari and others took action against Al-Janat Shadi Hall, Rehman Shadi Hall, Taj Mahal Shadi Hall and Qasre Noor Shadi Hall for violating corona SOPs while a case was registered against Paradise Shadi Hall.