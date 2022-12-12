Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish policy

District administration has sealed four marquees and a marriage hall over violation of one dish policy during a crackdown launched, here on Monday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed four marquees and a marriage hall over violation of one dish policy during a crackdown launched, here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali, the officers of district administration launched a crackdown against marriage halls involved in violations of the Punjab marriage function act. The officers inspected 20 marriage halls out of which five were found involved in violations of one dish and timing rules.

The officers also got registered FIR against owners of Bajwa Shadi Hall.

DC Muhammad Ali has directed assistant commissioners to conduct an audit of marriage halls regarding the implementation of SoP. He said that zero-tolerance policy is being adopted against violators of one dish rule.

The deputy commissioner added that marriage hall owners have been directed to ensure proper security and parking arrangements at marriage halls.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab imposed fine of Rs 30,000 to various shopkeepers in Barkat Market over hoarding and overcharging. He directed the shop owners to display rate list in their shops at prominent places.