UrduPoint.com

Marriage Halls Sealed Over Violation Of One Dish Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish policy

District administration has sealed four marquees and a marriage hall over violation of one dish policy during a crackdown launched, here on Monday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed four marquees and a marriage hall over violation of one dish policy during a crackdown launched, here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali, the officers of district administration launched a crackdown against marriage halls involved in violations of the Punjab marriage function act. The officers inspected 20 marriage halls out of which five were found involved in violations of one dish and timing rules.

The officers also got registered FIR against owners of Bajwa Shadi Hall.

DC Muhammad Ali has directed assistant commissioners to conduct an audit of marriage halls regarding the implementation of SoP. He said that zero-tolerance policy is being adopted against violators of one dish rule.

The deputy commissioner added that marriage hall owners have been directed to ensure proper security and parking arrangements at marriage halls.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab imposed fine of Rs 30,000 to various shopkeepers in Barkat Market over hoarding and overcharging. He directed the shop owners to display rate list in their shops at prominent places.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Fine Marriage Muhammad Ali FIR Market

Recent Stories

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

1 hour ago
 Poland, Germany Need EU Financial Support to Tackl ..

Poland, Germany Need EU Financial Support to Tackle Ukrainian Refugees Influx - ..

4 minutes ago
 PAC chairman takes exception over 'slow process' a ..

PAC chairman takes exception over 'slow process' against resolving corruption ca ..

4 minutes ago
 Domestic violence legislation ensures justice deli ..

Domestic violence legislation ensures justice delivery, protection of women: CJ ..

4 minutes ago
 Peru Presidents Boluarte proposes early election a ..

Peru Presidents Boluarte proposes early election amid protests

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship to get underway

Lahore Open Polo Championship to get underway

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.