Marriage Halls, Shops Fined Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:13 PM

Marriage halls, shops fined over SOPs violation

Various shopkeepers and marriage hall owners were fined over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government, here on Saturday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Various shopkeepers and marriage hall owners were fined over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government, here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Okara Ammir Atique, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rizawn Ashraf and Municipal Committee Chief Officer Fayyaz Aleem Hashmi inspected various business points.

During the inspection, shopkeepers, marriage halls and flour mills were fined over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

The AC said that in case of SOPs violation, the business points would not only be fined but also sealed in future.

He said that zero tolerance policy will be adopted and action will be taken without any discrimination if coronavirus SOPs are not adopted.

More Stories From Pakistan

