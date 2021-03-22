UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marriage Halls, Shops, Restaurants Sealed For SOPs Breach

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:11 PM

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

The city district administration sealed 29 marriage halls 12 shops and two restaurants and imposed heavy fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 29 marriage halls 12 shops and two restaurants and imposed heavy fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Kathia along with Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 29 marriage halls and eights shops in Shalimar area. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven marriage halls, four shops and two restaurants in his jurisdiction for SOPs violation.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters anddrivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

13 minutes ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

13 minutes ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

19 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's ..

3 minutes ago

China's Xi Exchanges Oral Messages With North Kore ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.