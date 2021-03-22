Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

The city district administration sealed 29 marriage halls 12 shops and two restaurants and imposed heavy fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 29 marriage halls 12 shops and two restaurants and imposed heavy fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Kathia along with Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 29 marriage halls and eights shops in Shalimar area. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed seven marriage halls, four shops and two restaurants in his jurisdiction for SOPs violation.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters anddrivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.