Marriage Halls, Shops Sealed Over Covid SOPs Violations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 9 marriage halls and four shops were sealed during last 24 hours by Assistant Commissioner Central over violation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Hanan Bhutto said the commercial spaces were sealed and fined for violating SOPs issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said traders must follow SOPs issued by the government, in case of violations strict action would be taken.

