Marriage Halls, Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed four marriage halls, two restaurants and two bakers over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Thursday.

AC Aurangzeb Sadhu while taking action against non-compliance of corona SOPs across the district, sealed two restaurants -Al Fazal Restaurant and Akbar Khan Restaurant while two bakeries, including Khalil Bakery and Lahore Bakery, and four wedding halls had been sealed.

Meanwhile, three persons had been taken into custody and cases had been registered.

