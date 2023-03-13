Marriage halls urged to pay tax timely

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Official of the Federal board of Revenue, Syed Tanseer-Ul-Hassan Tarmazi has urged the owners of marriage halls to timely pay taxes to the government.

Mr. Tarmazi who is also a senior official of the Revenue Department held a meeting with a delegation of owners of Marriage Hall functioning in Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts.

He said that under Supplementary Finance Act 2023, the Government of Pakistan has imposed withholding tax against marriage halls.

He said that the organizer of marriage ceremony or any other function to be held at wedding hall would have to pay withholding tax to the Revenue Department. "The stakeholders concerned will have to pay withholding tax to the Revenue Department under Supplementary Finance Act 2023," he said.

Assistant Commissioner in Land Revenue Withholding Unit, Ms. Uzma Bukhari also attended the meeting.