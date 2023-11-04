Open Menu

Marriage Halls Warned Against Time Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Marriage halls warned against time violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has warned the management of marriage halls of strict action on violation of the Marriage Act.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that marriage halls should end their events till 10pm at all costs, otherwise they would be sealed heavily fined.

He said that Marriage Act would be implemented in letter and spirit and no excuse would be accepted in this regard.

He said that all assistant commissioners had already been directed to take strict action on violation of the Marriage Act without any discrimination. People can also inform the Emergency Operational Center DC Office through telephone numbers 041-9201491, 041-9201492 and WhatsApp number 0340-1145883 if they see a marriage hall open after 10pm, he added.

