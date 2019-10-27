UrduPoint.com
Marriage Laws Being Implemented Strictly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Marriage laws being implemented strictly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana said that marriage laws are being implemented in true spirit.

There is a complete ban on aerial firing in all the ceremonies including marriages.

The CPO directed the divisional SPs to take such measures that no one could carry arms in any ceremony and SHOs must take surety bond from the organizers of the marriage ceremonies that neither aerial firing will be done nor anyone will carry arms in the ceremony.

The CPO said that, in future, SHO, SDPO and SP will be answerable in case, aerial firing or loss of a life is noticed in any ceremony including the marriages. Earlier, a woman was killed in firing on marriage party in the jurisdiction of police station Saddar Beruni.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

