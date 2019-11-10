UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marriage Laws Being Implemented Strictly

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Marriage laws being implemented strictly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana said that marriage laws are being implemented in true spirit.

There is a complete ban on aerial firing in all the ceremonies including marriages.

The CPO directed the divisional SPs to take such measures that no one could carry arms in any ceremony and SHOs must take surety bond from the organizers of the marriage ceremonies that neither aerial firing will be done nor anyone will carry arms in the ceremony.

The CPO said that, in future, SHO, SDPO and SP will be answerable in case, aerial firing or loss of a life is noticed in any ceremony including the marriages.

On the other hand, aerial firing going unnoticed in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station.

The residents demanded to take action against those involved in mischievous activity.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Marriage All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge careful driving during sever ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Artificial Intelligence Network launched to ac ..

41 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi: We aim to rewrite rules of publi ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leader ..

1 hour ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum welcomes 6 ..

2 hours ago

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.