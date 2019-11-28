Marriage of Italian national takes place at embassy

Wedding bells at Italian Embassy in Islamabad, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo has solemnized the wedding the ceremony

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Wedding bells at Italian Embassy in Islamabad, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo has solemnized the wedding the ceremony.The ambassador shared the pictures of the wedding couple and the wedding stage as well.The wedding of the Italian citizen Maurizio Romani and the bride Marta, the Brazilian citizen were wedded the knot in the premises of the Italian embassy.

The beautiful stage was all set for the wedding celebration in the Italian Embassy, diplomats and other guests attended the ceremony.The ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo talking to the Online' said that the bridegroom Maurizio Romani is Italian national who is working in the Marriot Hotel as General Manager , whereas the bride Martha is a Brazilian citizen.

Thus their wedding ceremony was arranged at embassy of Italy.