Marriage Of Own Choice: In Laws Torture To Death Son In Law

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:17 PM

Marriage of own choice: In laws torture to death son in law

A youth has been killed by in laws over love marriage in Mureed-Kay.According to police that the incident occurred in Gujjar town area of Mureed-K where resident of Mureed-K Tehmina woman had court married with Waris named man

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) A youth has been killed by in laws over love marriage in Mureed-Kay.According to police that the incident occurred in Gujjar town area of Mureed-K where resident of Mureed-K Tehmina woman had court married with Waris named man.

Police said that Tehmina family called both for reconciliation then they tied Waris hands and foot and tortured him.

As a result he succumbed to injuries, police stated.Police further said that accused left the dead body and fled the scene. Case has been registered on information.Hunting of accused is underway, Police stated.

