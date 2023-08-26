BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Setting the example of serving humanity, the Rescue 1122 team safely rescued the bridegroom and marriage party who were stuck in flood water safely and brought them to the bride's house.

The bridegroom was overjoyed and there was happiness everywhere and they chanted slogans in favour of Rescue 1122.

According to details, the flood water of Sutlej river has destroyed hundreds of villages and thousands of acres of standing crops and water entered into Mianwali basti after breach of safety embankment.

A citizen named Abdul Kareem, a resident of the same village was scheduled to tie to knot today on August 26 and he was leaving with the marriage party.

He got stuck in flood water due to the erosion of the river.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 jawans rescued the bridegroom and others from the strong waves and deep waters of the Sutlej river and shifted them to a safe place.

Groom Abdul Kareem looked very happy by wearing bridal suit and sherwani.

Rescue 1122 also provided food to the marriage party.

The people thanked the rescue team and chanted slogans 'Rescue Zindabad'.