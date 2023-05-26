Married girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A married girl committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mansoorabad police station. A police spokesman said that 30-year-old Atika, wife of Sohail Anjum of Amin Town, got dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She swallowed poisonous pills, and her condition dilapidated soon. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried their best to save her life but she died.