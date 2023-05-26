UrduPoint.com

Married Girl Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Married girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A married girl committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mansoorabad police station.  A police spokesman said that 30-year-old Atika, wife of Sohail Anjum of Amin Town, got dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She swallowed poisonous pills, and her condition dilapidated soon. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried their best to save her life but she died.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Married Died Suicide Wife Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for co ..

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for countryâ€™s economic nosedive

19 minutes ago
 Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

49 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

49 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.