(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::A newly married teenager girl committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police on Sunday.

According to the police, Shamim Bibi (19) of Syedwala got married to Bahadur Ali of same locality some days ago. After dejecting, the girl swallowed poison. She was rushed to hospital where shebreathed her last.