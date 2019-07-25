Married girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : A married girl committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police Thursday said that Faiza (22) wife of Nafees, r/o of chak 213-GB, was depressed after exchange of hot words with her in-laws over a domestic issue. The woman swallowed poisonous pills and was rushed to hospital where she died.