UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Married Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:12 PM

Married girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

A married girl committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : A married girl committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police Thursday said that Faiza (22) wife of Nafees, r/o of chak 213-GB, was depressed after exchange of hot words with her in-laws over a domestic issue. The woman swallowed poisonous pills and was rushed to hospital where she died.

Related Topics

Exchange Police Station Married Died Suicide Wife Women

Recent Stories

Nigeria&#039;s Air Peace inaugural flight lands at ..

12 minutes ago

US Embassy asks Pakistanis companies to regularly ..

12 seconds ago

Food teams imposes fine Rs 67,800

13 seconds ago

Russian investigators grill opposition in vote cra ..

15 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

16 seconds ago

Tunisian President dies at 92

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.