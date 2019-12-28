UrduPoint.com
Married Girl, Young Man Commit Suicide

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:21 PM

A girl and a young man have committed suicide here

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) A girl and a young man have committed suicide here.One Shahid Ali 35, consumed pesticide being jobless and was taken to hospital but he died therein.

His body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

One Asifa a married girl of 20 years old swallowed toxic spray over domestic disputes. Her condition deteriorated and she died despite having been provided medical aid.Police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police have started legal proceedings.

