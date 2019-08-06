Married man commits suicide over domestic dispute

A 25 years old Muhammad Atiq has committed suicide because of domestic dispute in Mananwala

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) A 25 years old Muhammad Atiq has committed suicide because of domestic dispute in Mananwala.According to media reports Muhammad Atiq the resident of Mananwala took the toxic pills because of domestic dispute.

He was shifted to hospital where he died.Muhammad Atiq had two children. Police handed over the body to family members after medico legal formalities; .