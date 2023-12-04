Married woman abducted

A married woman was abducted by unknown persons in the limit of Wah Saddar police station on Monday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A married woman was abducted by unknown persons in the limit of Wah Saddar police station on Monday.

As per police detail, Muhammad Ayaz has reported to the police that his wife was going to some relatives’ house when she was abducted by unknown persons.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

