Married Woman Abducted
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A married woman was abducted from Munirabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station limits on Saturday.
According to the Police details, Faqeer Muhammad while lodging his FIR at Wah Saddar Police said that his wife was
abducted by unknown persons from Munirabad area and shifted to an unknown place.
Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched investigations to recover the abducted persons.
