Married Woman Abducted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A married woman was kidnapped by three individuals from her home within the limits of the Taxila police station, on Thursday.
Waseem Ahmed reported to the police that his wife was alone at their residence when Aqib accompanied by two other men forcibly abducted her.
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.
