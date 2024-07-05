Married woman abducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A married woman here on Friday was abducted in Jurisdiction of Taxila Police station.

The police spokesperson said that wife of Ihtisham Ali went to visit her parents but she was abducted by unidentified persons and shifted to unknown place.

The police registered a case against against unidentified abductors and launched investigation.