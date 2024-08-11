Married woman abducted from Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A married woman was allegedly abducted by four people in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station, police sources told APP on Sunday.

According to the sources, Sher Ali has reported to the police that his wife was alone at her house when Muhammad Ikram, along with his uncle and two other persons, forcefully entered his house and abducted his wife.

Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.